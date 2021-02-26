Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.47. 933,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 339,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.