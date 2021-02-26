Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Gap Up to $130.40

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.40 ($1.70), but opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.81). Alfa Financial Software shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 21,165 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.50. The company has a market capitalization of £409.20 million and a PE ratio of 27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

