Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,417,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,688 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $240.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.37 and a 200-day moving average of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $649.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.