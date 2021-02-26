All Sports Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $306,877.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.21 or 0.00721583 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

