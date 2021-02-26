Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 118,890 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.07% of Health Catalyst worth $75,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 5,940.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,006.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

