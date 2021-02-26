Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 294,609 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 148.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.91% of Hubbell worth $77,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $3,138,498. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $180.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.