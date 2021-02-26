Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 37,212 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $85,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

