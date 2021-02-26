Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 732,674 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 821.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.63% of IDACORP worth $78,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

NYSE IDA opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $110.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

