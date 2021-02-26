Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 96,129 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.30% of QTS Realty Trust worth $91,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.45 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

