Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.53% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $94,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

