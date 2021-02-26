Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,533 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 192,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $94,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 57,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

