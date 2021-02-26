Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.64% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $85,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 247,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 264,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 62,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

DCPH opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

