Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $74.42 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,301 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $74,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

