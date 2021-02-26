Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,696 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.52% of Independence Realty Trust worth $83,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

