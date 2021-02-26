Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,187,668 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 274.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.45% of Tempur Sealy International worth $80,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,714 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 290,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 217,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 209,136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

