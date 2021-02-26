Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 165,375 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,375 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.67% of Masonite International worth $88,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Masonite International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of DOOR opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

