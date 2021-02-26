Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.87% of Associated Banc worth $75,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,597 shares of company stock worth $3,031,776. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.