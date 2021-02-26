Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 949,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,965. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

