Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 2,253,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,359,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $88.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Almaden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

