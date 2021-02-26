Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis increased its stake in Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,061.55. 54,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,809. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,943.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,715.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

