Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 20,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,621,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $26.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,057.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,809. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,943.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,715.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

