Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 883,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,548,322,000 after buying an additional 31,377 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $22.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,038.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,294. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,933.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,709.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

