Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Altair Engineering updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 660,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,548. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $59,643.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,009 shares of company stock worth $19,966,923. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.