Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,232. The company has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

