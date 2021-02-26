AltraVue Capital LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 822,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $256,553,000 after buying an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.31. 121,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,517. The company has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

