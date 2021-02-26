AltraVue Capital LLC Grows Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. ePlus accounts for 5.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.96% of ePlus worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. 1,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,616 shares of company stock worth $1,140,143 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

