AltraVue Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for about 1.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ALEX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 6,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,957. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 902.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

