AltraVue Capital LLC Has $20.42 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,600 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 9.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,320,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,373,624 shares of company stock worth $114,138,065.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

