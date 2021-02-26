AltraVue Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of UFP Technologies worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 53,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 42.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.50. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,733. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $371.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

