Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

