Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC) Shares Down 3.3%

Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 109,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 157,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.80 million and a PE ratio of -26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 48.77, a current ratio of 49.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:AGC)

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

