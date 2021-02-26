Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 959.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,057.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,238.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3,206.03. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

