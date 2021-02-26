Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,057.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,238.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3,206.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

