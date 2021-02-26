AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.32 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

AMC Networks stock traded up $13.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 181,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,285. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

