Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 28 ($0.37). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 27.90 ($0.36), with a volume of 127,993 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.15.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

