American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.04. American Caresource shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 18,674 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

American Caresource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNOW)

American CareSource Holdings, Inc provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations.

