American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 56,827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

