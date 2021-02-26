American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce sales of $502.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.55 million to $538.27 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $573.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.