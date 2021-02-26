American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Finance Trust worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $979.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.37.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

