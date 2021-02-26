American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.28 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,279. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

