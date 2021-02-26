American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Plans $0.82 Dividend

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. 47,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. American National Group has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $103.46.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

