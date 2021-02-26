American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Plans $0.82 Dividend

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ ANAT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. 47,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. American National Group has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $103.46.
About American National Group
