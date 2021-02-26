American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Up 14.5%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 4,888,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,247,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AREC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

