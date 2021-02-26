American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $121,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in American Water Works by 13.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in American Water Works by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.