American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $105.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.14). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

