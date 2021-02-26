Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 5.4%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 2,012,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,490,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.