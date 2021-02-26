Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.83 Million

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report sales of $255.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.70 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $202.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $986.89 million, with estimates ranging from $965.18 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.