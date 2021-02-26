AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.31 Million

Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post sales of $811.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.40 million and the lowest is $806.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $602.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock worth $2,934,503. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

