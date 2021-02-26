Amon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,734.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $36,734.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.81 or 0.00696645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00033357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003731 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.