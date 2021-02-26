Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.36

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $10.09. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 129,055 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of $136.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $102,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

