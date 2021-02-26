Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.34.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRS. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $13.49. 58,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.57.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.