Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRS. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $13.49. 58,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 248,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

